Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s last Poundworld store will shut its doors after the retailer announced the remaining 190 outlets will close with the loss of 2,339 jobs.

No final date has so far been released for The Forum outlet.

But the budget retailer, which went into administration in June, said all stores would close by August 10.

The Poundworld store in Foregate Street closed on Sunday, July 15.

And the chain, which operated 355 stores at its peak, runs outlets at Broughton Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port and Queensferry.

In total the collapse of the company will result in the loss of 5,100 jobs.

Administrators Deloitte will continue discussions with interested parties to try to sell the shops which are still open.

Factors believed to be behind the discounter’s woes include falling consumer confidence, rising overheads and the weaker pound.

Chester’s £300m Northgate Development was recently dealt a massive blow after House of Fraser announced it no longer planned to deliver the anchor store for the scheme. The move is part of a rescue deal for House of Fraser which includes the closure of 31 of its 59 stores.