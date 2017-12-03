Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s Flipside community radio station is preparing to celebrate its tenth birthday with a special 24-hour charity show.

Presenter Mr Parsley will be broadcasting from 6pm on Friday, December 8 until 6pm on Saturday, December 9.

Money raised through the online broadcast will go to Chester Women’s Aid and Lache Community Development Trust, which runs Flipside Radio.

Mr Parsley, who presents a number of shows on Flipside including the Flipside Weekly, will be joined by guests from across the city over the course of the show.

He’ll also be supported by members of the Flipside team, including station manager Matt Poynton and Flipside Weekly co-host Rama Walker.

Station manager Matt Poynton said: “We wanted to do something special to celebrate the fact that we at Flipside have been broadcasting for 10 years now – and all with the help of a wonderful team of volunteers who get involved in presenting and working behind the scenes.

“The idea of a 24 hour charity broadcast seemed a perfect way to mark this special birthday and we are really excited about it. It’s going to be tough but we have every confidence in Mr Parsley achieving this feat, with a little help from the Flipside team.”

Mr Parsley added: “It’s quite a leap to be going from doing three hours of broadcasting on Flipside to a massive 24 hours.

“It’s certainly going to be a test of endurance but I’ll be pacing myself and drawing on the support of the fabulous Flipside team.

“We’ve also got a number of guests coming in over the course of the show to keep me company and spur me on, from musicians who’ll be performing live to people from local groups and organisations across the city.

“We hope as many people as possible will listen in and support these two very good causes.”

Flipside, formerly known as Lache FM, has been running a number of community projects in the city since it was set up in 2007.

These have ranged from teaching radio skills to homeless people to going into schools to work with teachers and schoolchildren on producing radio content.

The volunteering opportunities offered by Flipside have also been found to have a positive impact on people’s mental health.

To make a donation to the charity show, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/10yearsofflipside .