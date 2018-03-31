Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have closed Brook Street this afternoon (Saturday, March 31) due to an ongoing incident.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are also on the scene and police advise members of the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested the incident relates to an underground cable fire, and some homes in the area are believed to have lost electricity.

It comes less than 24 hours after a major fire ripped through a house in Phillip Street, Hoole.

Three people were taken to hospital and an investigation has been started into the cause of the fire.