Chester 's very own Andrew Brady appears to have got engaged to TV presenter Caroline Flack after just three months of dating.

ITV2 Love Island host Caroline, 38, flashed her new diamond ring as she revealed Apprentice star Andrew had popped the question and she’d said yes.

“He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off...so I’ve said yes ,” the presenter wrote in an Instagram post, followed by the hashtag ‘choose love’.

Andrew, 27, of Vicars Cross , and Caroline have been accused of staging the engagement for publicity as it was only one month to the day since Caroline dumped Andrew over rumours he’d kissed another woman at Rosies nightclub in Chester.

But Caroline told her fans the engagement was definitely real in another post of herself gazing at Andrew while they sat on a sun-drenched step.

“Thank you for so many lovely messages! Really appreciate them!” she wrote over the top of their holiday snap.

“It’s such a lovely feeling... we’re off on hols.”

The pair are believed to have met on a night out in east London in February after Andrew found fame on The Apprentice followed by Celebrity Big Brother .

Caroline is 11 years his senior but may have a penchant for younger men

She famously went out with a much younger man in Harry Styles when he found fame on X Factor with One Direction and she was presenter of spin-off show The Xtra Factor.

As for Andrew, he certainly keeps people guessing when it comes to his love life. While admitting he is camp, he describes himself as heterosexual.

And the self-titled ‘ladies man’ was rumoured to have had a fling with fellow Apprentice contestant Anisa Topan during filming.

Then on Celebrity Big Brother he struck up a bromance with Drag Queen Courtney Act – also known as Shane Janek – but also confessed his carnal desires for fellow contestant Ashley James.

Originally from Derbyshire, Andrew moved to Chester after falling in love with the city when he did a placement at Airbus.

A self employed aerospace project manager, he made clear he was single and ‘in the market’ for female overtures when he spoke to The Chronicle last October while The Apprentice was being shown.