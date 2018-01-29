Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester 's Andrew Brady was booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house in a triple eviction echoing his exit from The Apprentice.

Andrew, 27, from Vicars Cross , Love Island star Jonny Mitchell and comedian Daniel O’Reilly AKA Dapper Laughs, were voted out by the public on Friday night.

The trio, along with Shane Jenek/Courtney Act, had been nominated to face the chop after the girls were given the power to nominate – only Courtney survived.

Andrew, who received the most number of nominations on the Channel 5 show, was interrogated by host Emma Willis about calling former Tory minister and house mate Ann Widdecombe the c-word and the way he talked about women in general.

The row started after Ann nominated Andrew and Shane J for ‘bringing the house into disrepute’ by wrestling in a ‘sexual manner’ on the living room floor.

She told Andrew his mum and gran would be horrified by what they saw, leading him to use the offensive word, which upset fellow house mates and the public.

Apologising, Andrew told Emma: “That was out of order. I’ll hold my hands up and say it was out of order. To me, anyone can say anything to me personally and it’ll be water off a duck’s back.

“I’m always the first to make a joke about myself. But when you bring loved ones into it.”

Andrew, a self employed aerospace project manager who found fame as a contestant on The Apprentice , was asked about his close friendship with Shane J whose female alter ego is Courtney Act.

He said: “Shane is an unbelievable person. Someone I wouldn’t meet in my day to day.

“Shane has the biggest heart, I have so much admiration for him, for what he’s gone through and his life and for what message he has and we should all be listening to that message. That’s the message we should all listen to. Ann’s message, we shouldn’t be listening to.”

Andrew, whose mum and two female best friends were in the studio to greet him, was nevertheless pleased with his achievement saying he felt ‘epic’.

He said: “Three weeks out of four that’s good going. It’s been amazing. It’s weird because those three weeks have felt like three months. Time goes so slowly in there.”

When asked if he was shocked by the triple eviction, Andrew, who is originally from Sheffield, admitted they already knew about the supposed shock twist because he overheard Emma’s voice through the wall.

He said: “No because I heard it when I was playing little table football downstairs, you let the cat out of the bag with that one.”

“No oh my god,” shouted Emma. “So you heard us during the live show? We need to work on sound proofing - come on.”

Love Island star Jonny Mitchell was the second house mate of the evening to find out his time in the house was over. The final evictee was comedian Daniel O’Reilly, AKA Dapper Laughs, who proposed live on air to his girlfriend Shelley Rae and she said ‘YES’.

Former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe, 70, is currently the unlikely favourite to claim the CBB crown. She served as MP for Maidstone from 1987 to 2010 and was also a member of the Conservative Christian Fellowship.