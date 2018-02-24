Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Go down to a trendy city centre bar this weekend and you could just find Chester 's very own Andrew Brady canoodling with a well known TV personality.

The tabloids are reporting Andrew, 27, from Vicars Cross , has sparked up a relationship with ITV2's Love Island presenter Caroline Flack .

And Andrew, who found fame on The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother , may well take Caroline to his favourite haunt, Barlounge, if he decides to invite his new flame up north.

The Chronicle has tried ringing Andrew but he didn't answer, suggesting he may be otherwise engaged whether in connection with his new showbiz career or his romantic interest.

The red tops have photos of Andrew and Caroline, who is 11 years his senior, enjoying a stroll around London together looking incredibly affectionate.

Caroline famously went out with a much younger man in Harry Styles when he found fame on X Factor with One Direction and she was presenter of spin-off show The Xtra Factor.

As for Andrew, he certainly keeps people guessing when it comes to his love life. While admitting he is camp, he describes himself as heterosexual.

And the self-titled 'ladies man' was rumoured to have had a fling with fellow Apprentice contestant Anisa Topan during filming.

Then on Celebrity Big Brother he struck up a bromance with Drag Queen Courtney Act – also known as Shane Janek – but also confessed his carnal desires for fellow contestant Ashley James.

Originally from Derbyshire, Andrew moved to Chester after falling in love with the city when he did a placement at Airbus.

A self employed aerospace project manager, he made clear he was single and ‘in the market’ for female overtures when he spoke to The Chronicle while The Apprentice was being shown last October.