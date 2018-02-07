Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s one of the nation’s most loved chefs as well as one of Chester ’s most famous residents.

And tomorrow night (Thursday, February 8) viewers of More4 will be able to join Ainsley Harriott on the series entitled Walks with My Dog as he take a stroll by the Dee.

The programme, which airs between 9-10pm, sees celebrities go for a walk in the great British outdoors with their four-legged friend.

Ainsley, who lives in the city suburbs, is accompanied by his Labrador as they amble along the River Dee towards Chester.

In the same show are Hermione Norris of Cold Feet fame who visit the Somerset coast with her pet pooch and Location, Location, Location’s Phil Spencer takes his spaniels through Ashford Hangers in Hampshire.

Ainsley splits his time between London and Chester.

And people seem to see him everywhere whether at the Hoole barbecue, in local restaurants like Joseph Benjamin restaurant or Artichoke, shopping in John Lewis or out dog walking.

So what are his connections?

He previously told The Chronicle: “My dad used to live in Manchester and I have got family in Chester so it enables me to be around really.”

And his favourite Chester restaurant? Ainsley has wisely remained tight-lipped rather than run the risk of offending anyone but concedes we are lucky to have some ‘excellent’ eating places on our doorstep.