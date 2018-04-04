Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The production team behind Chester Zoo's hit documentary The Secret Life of the Zoo have been nominated for a BAFTA TV award.

The hugely popular Channel 4 series, which focuses on life behind the scenes at the zoo, has been nominated in the Features category, against the Antiques Roadshow, Cruising with Jane McDonald and gender documentary No More Boys and Girls.

Chester Zoo tweeted their excitement, writing on Twitter: "Play it cool, play it cool. OMG #TheZoo has been nominated for a Bafta Award!"

There have been four series of the show which delves into the private lives of the zoo's 15,000 animals, following their rites of passage, observing family dynamics within the animal groups, and seeing how relationships, old age, parenting, conflict, life and death play out in their lives.

Viewers have been privy to some unforgettable moments at the zoo, including red river hog Mali giving birth to twins and the heartbreaking death of baby elephant Hari Hi Way.

Also up for a gong is former Chester call centre worker Sian Gibson, who plays the female lead in Peter Kay's Car Share.

The actress, from Flintshire, will battle it out against Anna Maxwell-Martin, Daisy May Cooper and Sharon Horgan in the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme category.