Festive offerings at Chester Zoo and Storyhouse have made it into the Guardian's top Christmas days out in the UK.

The national newspaper picked the most festive wintery days out in all regions of the country - and three from our area dominate the ones named in the North West.

The Lanterns at Chester Zoo - where the attraction is transformed into an enchanting world of illumination where visitors can go on a magical lantern trail - is one of the must-do attractions in the region for a great day out.

And The Secret Seven at Storyhouse was also named in the list - the world's first major stage adaptation of the Enid Blyton classic.

Christmas cruises at the National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port also made the North West list, which included Lightwaves at Salford Quays and Santa's Grotto at Manchester's Chill Factore.