Zookeepers at Chester Zoo have revealed the name of a rare baby rhino born last month.

Meet Akeno, the greater one horned rhino calf – only the second of his kind to ever be born at the zoo.

The name Akeno is of Asian origin, meaning ‘beautiful sunrise’.

And since his birth, he’s definitely been giving his mum the run-around!

Greater one horned rhinos can weigh up to 2.4 tonnes but, despite their bulky size, they can run at speeds of up to 25mph.

And although at just one-month-old Akeno has a lot of growing to do, keepers say he has bundles of energy and is proving a real handful for mum, Asha.

Mum Asha, 11, gave birth to Akeno at around 6pm on May 3 – the birth was captured on CCTV footage at the zoo.

Chester Zoo is part of a breeding programme coordinated by the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) that is focused on sustaining the greater one-horned rhino population.

Akeno is only the second greater one-horned rhino to ever be born at the zoo and the first for four and half years.