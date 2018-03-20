Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo are recruiting a seasonal zoo ranger to help deliver 'fun and exciting educational experiences'.

The five-month role includes interacting with visitors of all ages, including children, families and other audiences.

It will include one-to-one engagement, group educational activities and exhibit supervision.

Audiences can range from 1 to 500 visitors or more and there will be lots of public interaction, requiring adaptability and a confident and outgoing personality.

The application reads: "Our award winning Discovery and Learning Team is central to our visitors’ experience at the zoo.

"The team engage our visitors with our plant and animal collection and our worldwide conservation work through a range of diverse, fun and exciting educational experiences."



The successful candidate will have:

a good knowledge of the natural world and conservation

the ability to deliver high quality public engagement opportunities, communicating science and conservation in a playful and enthusiastic manner

the adaptability to be able to tailor delivery to a variety of audiences

a dynamic and creative mind

enthusiasm for conservation, education and public engagement

excellent customer service skills

the ability to work on their own as well as a part of a busy team

good organisational and time management skills

Experience of working in the zoo education field as well as knowledge of Chester Zoo's animal collection and conservation work would be an advantage.



The position is subject to an enhanced DBS check and is a five month temporary position until September 30, 2018, working 35 hours per week, 10 days in 14.

This will include weekends and Bank Holidays as rostered, and may include evening work. Working hours are flexible around zoo opening hours and extra events.



The rate of pay is £8.84 per hour with additional benefits including free admittance tickets, a pension scheme, free Park and Ride access and discounted gym membership at Brio Leisure.



To apply, visit here , click apply now to provide your current CV and complete the application form highlighting your skills and experience including why you should be considered for the role.

