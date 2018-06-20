Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new job opportunity has arisen for a bat keeper to join the Twilight Team at Chester Zoo.

The post is a 'fantastic opportunity' to work with one of the largest ex situ breeding groups of Rodrigues fruit bats, as well as other exciting species on the section from Sengi to Capybara.

Its successful candidate must be able to deliver an excellent level of animal husbandry, care and welfare for the assigned mammals; ensuring that all enclosures and facilities are maintained to the highest possible standards.

The role will involve delivering personalised animal experiences to small groups of visitors in both public zoo spaces, behind the scenes and in animal enclosures.

The successful applicant will have:

A HND or degree level qualification in a zoological related science or equivalent experience

Proven experience in the care and management of a wide variety of mammal species, as well as the highest standards of exhibitry

Outstanding observational skills with an excellent attention to detail

Experience implementing environmental enrichment and working within strict safe working practices

Experience of implementing guest experiences to a very high standard

A full driving licence valid in the UK

Competency in the use of computers and basic software packages, including ZIMS software, would be advantageous for the role in order to maintain accurate records.

Hours of work are 40 hours per week, worked 10 days out of 14, including weekends and Bank Holidays as rostered.

The salary for this position is £18,384.92 per annum based on 40 hours per week in addition to a range of amazing benefits which can be found online.

To apply, click here to provide your current CV and complete the application form highlighting your skills and experience including why you believe you should be considered for the keeper role.

Closing date for applications is Sunday, July 1.

The twilight team oversees a diverse collection of species which include: red panda, giant anteater, dwarf mongoose, two-toed sloth, naked mole rats, meerkat, aardvark, Rodrigues fruit bat and Visayan warty pigs to name a few.