Chester Zoo has said it will remain closed all day today (Tuesday, February 27) due to the heavy snow.

A 'important message' on the zoo's website this morning confirmed visitors will be unable to visit the tourist attraction today but said visitor safety and animal welfare were their top priorities.

People who have already pre-booked tickets for today can receive a full refund and their ticket will remain valid for a free visit on a date of their choice this year, as long as they keep hold of it.

The full statement reads: "Due to the heavy snow the zoo will be closed today (Tuesday 27 February).

"Anyone who has pre-booked tickets for today will automatically receive a full refund. We advise that you keep hold of your ticket or confirmation email as it will also remain valid for a free visit on a date of your choice during 2018.

"If you would like to speak with a member of our team please contact us on 01244 380280 or via guest.services@chesterzoo.org.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but visitor safety and animal welfare are our top priorities.



"All of our animals are, of course, in the safe care of our expert keepers.



"We hope to open as usual tomorrow but please keep an eye on our website and social media channels for updates."