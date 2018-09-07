Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housebuilder Stewart Milne has come up with a unique solution for recycling tree and plant clippings during the construction of its new homes by donating the vegetation to Chester Zoo.

Around six tonnes of vegetation from plants and trees have been cleared out at the site of the former Roften Works factory in Hooton to make way for the construction of 265 new homes.

Rather than let it go to waste, Stewart Milne Homes has donated the vegetation to nearby Chester Zoo who will use it to feed its animals.

Animals such as rhinos, elephants and giraffes, who live off a browsing diet of leaves, soft shoots and woody plants such as shrubs, will benefit from the donation.

The average fully grown adult rhino can eat up to 120 pounds of vegetation in one day in the wild.

Chris Gee, animal supplies department manager at Chester Zoo, said: “Browse is an essential part of many zoo animals’ diet. We feed it to a whole host of species at the zoo including giraffes, elephants, rhinos, camels and porcupines.

“Indeed, as well as some fresh branches, the elephants will also chew on the left-over browse that the giraffes have had enough of. Then, when they’re done with it, it’s chipped and recycled into the soil.”

The housebuilder approached the zoo, which also grows and harvests browse sustainably on its estate, through its ecological management contractor Ecological Land Management Ltd.

John Lee, commercial manager at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Clearing out the site was a big job to do and, across 18-hectares, we had a lot of shrubbery and clippings which were left over.

“Rather than let it go to waste, we approached the keepers at Chester Zoo who explained just how nutritious this type of vegetation is for some of their animals.

“A team of keepers and interns came down to the site to collect the truck loads of clippings and as soon as we have more we’re sure they will be back again.

“Stewart Milne Homes is committed to supporting the communities around the developments we build.

“Supporting the team and animals at Chester Zoo is just one of several community initiatives we hope to instil over the coming months.”

Plans to transform the 18-hectare site in Hooton into 265 new homes were unanimously approved by Cheshire West and Chester Council last month.

The site is now in the process of being cleared and construction is expected to begin at the end of summer.

Once complete the development will include a number of two-bedroom apartments and houses ranging from two to six bedrooms.

To find out more about Stewart Milne Homes visit: www.stewartmilnehomes.com .