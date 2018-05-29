Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo is recruiting for a keeper to work with rhinos, giraffes, zebras and antelopes.

The role is an exciting opportunity to to join the zoo's hoof stock section, with an opportunity to work with a wide variety of mammal species.

The successful candidate will have:

A HND or degree level qualification in a zoological related science or equivalent experience

Proven experience in the care and management of a variety of large mammal species in a zoo or safari park setting, including rhinos, as well as the highest standards of exhibitry

Outstanding observational skills with excellent attention to detail

Experience of operant conditioning and implementing environmental enrichment

Experience of working within strict Safe Working Practices

A full driving licence valid in the UK

Competency in the use of computers and basic software packages, including ZIMS software, would be advantageous for this role in order to maintain accurate records.

Hours of work are 40 hours per week, worked 10 days out of 14, including weekends and Bank Holidays as rostered.

The salary for this position is £18,384.92 per annum and the successful candidate will be offered a range of benefits which can be found on the zoo's website.

To apply for this position, provide your current CV and complete the application form highlighting your skills and experience including why you believe you should be considered for the keeper role.

Closing date for applications is Sunday, June 10, 2018.