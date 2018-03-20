Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baroness exchanged the red seats of the House of Lords for a prep school in a Chester suburb.

Baroness Newlove, the country’s victims commissioner, visited Abbey Gate Prep School in Hoole to encourage pupils to become more engaged with the political and parliamentary process.

She met youngsters aged 8-11 to talk about the work and role of the House of Lords, followed by a question and answer session on various aspects of the parliamentary process and life at the Houses of Parliament generally.

Headteacher Sally Ann Rhodes-Leader said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our children to interact with someone who knows the parliamentary system inside out as it can sometimes seem far removed from their daily lives.

“But today they have had a thorough insight into the workings of Westminster.”

The visit was arranged through the Lord Speaker’s ‘Peers in Schools’ outreach programme which was established across the UK in 2007 and has so far involved around 90,000 young people.

Members of the House of Lords visit schools, academies and colleges to give talks in support of the citizenship curriculum.