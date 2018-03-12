Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans who attended yesterday's cross-border derby between Chester FC and Wrexham have been praised by police after the match 'passed off without incident'.

North Wales Police Chief Supt Alex Goss paid tribute to fans of both teams for their behaviour before, during and after the midday National League fixture at the Racecourse yesterday (Sunday, March 11).

Chief Supt Goss said: "Firstly I would like to thank officers from both North Wales and Cheshire for their professionalism and dedication in managing today’s game.

“A carefully planned policing strategy ensured that the match passed off without incident. I am pleased with the success of the police operation which included the Wrexham marathon and the derby game."

Extra officers from both forces had been deployed to enable additional security checks and fans were warned about avoiding alcohol before they even got into the ground.

The match saw the battling Blues fall short once again, losing out 2-0 to their local rivals and putting them firmly in the relegation zone.

But the event itself passed without incident, and Chief Supt Goss added: “Our aim had always been to see the game pass peacefully while taking into account the rights of the people of Wrexham to go about their normal business.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding and the fans for their cooperation.”