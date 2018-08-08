Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young Chester woman, who recently spent eight weeks volunteering in Nepal, is now using the skills she developed overseas to help out in the UK.

Anna Ashbarry, 23, travelled to Nepal with international development organisation Restless Development, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

She worked alongside young volunteers from Nepal and the UK on a sustainable development project.

Anna also lived with a local host family, so that she was fully immersed into the community and could gain a better understanding of the challenges people there face.

She said: “Many young people in Nepal aren’t educated on sexual health and their sexual rights.

“Sex is a very taboo subject for most of the people in Nepal and they are also faced with child marriage.

“This means that many youth marry and have children very early which has a big knock on effect on their education and employment opportunities.

“We planned and scheduled both in school and in community sessions to educate youth on topics such as gender, puberty, adolescence and much more.

“I had an incredible time in Nepal, and I really felt that our project was making a difference in the community.

“There were so many myths and misunderstandings about sexual health, like how you can’t eat spicy food during menstruation!

“We explained that this wasn’t true, and spoke about accessible products that can be used during menstruation.

“It’s great to think that these conversations will help young people take control of their lives and go on to reach their full potential.

“I also got to experience a whole new culture, and made some friends for life.”

ICS allows young people aged 18-25 to contribute to sustainable development projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Anna is now using the skills she developed overseas to carry out an ‘Action At Home’ project back in the UK.

The Action at Home project is a key part of the ICS programme, and means that UK communities benefit directly from the experiences of ICS volunteers.

Anna said: “My ICS placement was a real eye opener, and now I’m back I’m keen to help out in my own community.

“Since I have been back, I have taken part on beach litter clean ups, I have blogged about my whole experience, shared lots of my awareness raising photography and I plan to do so much more too.

“I think it’s so important that young people get involved in projects like this – more than half the world’s population is under 25, so we’re the ones with the power to change things!

“I’d really encourage other young people to think about applying for ICS.”

ICS is funded by UK aid, so young people don’t need cash, qualifications or work experience to take part, just the desire to make a difference to the lives of some of the world’s poorest communities.

Before she left for Nepal, Anna raised £1,637 for Restless Development, which will ensure that communities in developing countries can continue to benefit from the work of volunteers.

Felicity Morgan, director of ICS, said: “It’s really inspiring to hear about the fantastic work Anna is doing.

“We’re incredibly proud that UK aid is supporting young Brits to bring about positive change in some of the world’s poorest communities.

“As an organisation working on the frontline against poverty, VSO sees how people across Britain play an important role in delivering UK aid.

“From the NHS and Army helping end the Ebola crisis, to the millions who generously donate, and the contribution we all make through taxes, together we are all making the world a fairer, safer place.”

To find out more about ICS or to apply, visit www.volunteerics.org .