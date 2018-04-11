Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Being the best at losing wouldn’t normally help you scoop an award - yet one woman from Upton Slimming World has done just that.

That’s because Nichola Ryder has lost a life changing nine stone to take the title of Upton’s Greatest Loser 2018.

Nicola, who has gone from a size 18-20 to a size 8, said: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good!

“I feel like a new woman since losing weight - in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

“For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest - I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.

“My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

“Before I lost the weight I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself I knew that my smile wasn’t real - yet now I’m beaming!”

Nichola’s weight was also putting a huge strain on her health suffering with high blood pressure and chronic knee pain but now, because of the weight loss and healthy eating, all those have disappeared.

After Nichola decided to join Slimming World, she said: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

“I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there.

“I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my consultant and I was so relieved when I found out that my weight was confidential!

“Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.

“They helped me with recipes and tips each week and if I was ever struggling they were also there to remind me why I’d wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since stepping through the doors.”

Nichola swapped her takeaway favourites for fake-away favourites which are Slimming World healthier versions.

“People think slimming means going hungry, eating nothing but salad or obsessively counting every calorie you eat. It’s not like that at all with Slimming World though.

“I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ - in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and losing weight.”

Slimming World hold sessions every Wednesday at Upton British Legion in Heath Road at 8am, 10am, noon, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. Call 0750 6688868 for more information.