Chilly Yorkshire may seem an unlikely source for premium Italian-style ice cream now on offer in Chester city centre.

But the steady flow of customers at Icestone Gelato, which opened in Bridge Street on Friday (April 6), suggests the range of ices and desserts are going to be as popular as Yorkshire pudding and Wensleydale cheese.

The company began in Bradford four years ago when locals said they must be ‘mad’ but today the firm boasts 16 stores and delivery units across the North West and West Midlands.

And while the ice cream is made and distributed from the West Yorkshire town, the brand and range of favours continues to evolve under the guidance of real Italian experts.

Operations director Paul Morris said Chester was chosen as a location following the opening of the Liverpool outlet. The city proved attractive because of the tourist trade, Chester Races and the number of students. Interestingly the precise location scooped the rest because of the footfall generated by Nando’s next door.

Paul explained: “What we try and do is link onto where Nando’s are because we create a good footfall from people who are naturally coming in for desserts but we also look at optimising our footfall by a natural progression whereby if you’ve been out for a meal with your family, a lot of people nowadays want to try somewhere else, an extension of the night out, to finish off with a dessert.”

Another factor is a trend for younger people to socialise in places other than pubs. Customers can sit in to enjoy their dessert or take away.

The dessert and ice cream market is growing with rivals in Chester including Gino’s Gelato in Northgate Street and the Flavours ice cream parlour coming soon to Weaver Street in addition to places like Off The Waffle in Rufus Court and Crêpeaffaire in Bridge Street.

“What we believe is the dessert market is where the coffee market was 15 years ago,” explained Paul, who has no problem with competition. “It’s what we do that matters. Competition keeps us on our ball.”

And he explains that Icestone Gelato also caters for coffee lovers as well as those who enjoy milkshakes and smoothies with a range of cakes, waffles and cookie dough on the menu.

For the more health conscious, there are alternatives such as fruit ices in favours like raspberry or lemon and lime as well as frozen yoghurt.

Paul says creating the right ambience and customer service is key to offering people an escape from their everyday troubles even if it’s only for the half an hour they spend in store. He insists prices are ‘very fair’ with a single scoop of gelato costing £2.25.

“Let’s be honest, life’s not easy, it’s very hard financially to keep up with the everyday cost of living and there are a lot of people out there who don’t have a huge amount of disposable income and we are working class lads. We are acutely aware when we do price up the price guides, we don’t want to price anybody out, “ added the operations director.

The 36-cover restaurant will create up to 20 jobs when fully established.