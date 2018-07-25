Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man on a mission arrived in Chester after an epic drive from India’s most populated city Mumbai.

Lord Mayor of Chester Alex Black, lady mayoress Janet Black and members of the community welcomed 61-year-old financial consultant Bhal Shekhar Chilana as he drove into the city after completing an 83 day long journey in his car to London that started in the sub continent on April 23.

The Mumbai Mirror reports that ‘undeterred by his age and health’ Mr Chilana embarked on the road trip to spread awareness about organ donation. Travelling with friends he crossed 17 countries on his way.

The realisation dawned on him when his daughter Priya Shah in Chester received a kidney transplant donated by her husband Jaideep Shah after suffering from kidney failure in 2017. No kidney could be found to transplant and her husband’s donation saved her life.

Before setting off, Mr Chilana said he hoped to emphasise the importance of organ donation on his long journey covering thousands of kilometres.

The Lord Mayor shared his personal experience as his own daughter is a recipient of a kidney that has transformed her life.

Dr Satya Vrat Sharma, on behalf of the Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network (MOHAN), spoke about the ‘noble gift’ of organ donation and commended Mr Chilana for undertaking his journey to promote the issue.

He hoped that the venture would encourage people to register as organ donor in large numbers.

Sarika Kaushik and Rani Zackhariay from the Sanjhi Indian Association were also present along with other members to welcome Mr Chilana.

On leaving Chester Mr Chilana planned to visit the Royal Liverpool Hospital to thank the NHS and the surgical team there led by surgeon Dr Sanjay Mehra. He hoped his journey through 17 countries would encourage people globally to register as organ donors.