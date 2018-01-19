Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a dream come true for petrol heads earlier this month when the Chester Vintage Enthusiasts Car Club held its annual New Year Run.

There were three starting points for the event in Wirral, Delamere Forest and North Wales, They were headed for Cheshire View in Plough Lane, Christleton, arriving for a special lunch and charity raffle which raised £270.

The Chester Vintage Enthusiasts’ Club was formed in 1959 by a group of motoring enthusiasts with a love for old car motoring.

The club is open to any enthusiasts with an interest in old cars, from Veteran to Classic, but you don’t need a car to join!

The club runs driving tests, navigation runs, meals out, social events, an autumn trial and more.

They also arrange stands at various local car shows and are regularly invited to various motoring events, such as the Oulton Park Gold Cup and Cholmondley Pageant of Power.