A busy entrepreneurial mum in a Chester village is to appear in an upcoming book.

Rebecca Whitmore, 32, runs her own travel business in Saughall with the backing of independent travel company Travel Counsellors.

She is being featured in Mumpreneurs on Fire 3, a collection of stories from mums in business all with an entrepreneurial flair. The first two books in the series were said to be Amazon best sellers.

Rebecca, married to software developer husband Andrew, 37, with children Elsie, 6 and Albert 2, said: “My story in the book focuses on my life path to date, the challenges of working full time and having two small children and events that have brought me to running my own business.”

Rebecca started her career in travel as a modern apprentice for a well-known UK-based travel agent before moving to work overseas for them as a holiday rep for a several seasons.

She explains: “The most exotic place I worked was Goa and it certainly changed me as a person, opening my eyes to a fabulous culture.

“When I returned home I worked as a wedding and events coordinator in a hotel in Chester. Although out of travel it was still within hospitality and a role of making dreams come true, much as we do with holidays.

“I have most recently been working from home as a self-employed travel agent.”

Ahead of her tie up with Travel Counsellors she posted: “This is a huge step for me and, whilst I’m excited to take the leap, I’ll admit to being a little anxious. “Although it was a big step when I initially went self-employed, I had some security as I was provided with a steady stream of leads. This feels so much more daunting.”

But she soon found : “From what I have experienced so far, I have felt completely reassured that there is help and guidance out there for me.

“It’s also great to not have to worry about asking for time off to go the school sports day or collect the kids if they’re sick. I want to be a great role model to my children and to show Elsie that women can have successful careers and still raise a family.”

She continued: “I’ve always loved travel and the memories we created and the joy those times brought to us all are irreplaceable. I love working in travel as it’s my way of helping bring this joy to other people.

“Yes, I could achieve this by working on the high street, or for an employer, but I believe I can earn more money by running my own business with the support of Travel Counsellors.

“It gives me so much more flexibility by setting my own hours to suit my clients and my family, rather than having my working hours dictated to me.”

Rebecca believes ‘the magnificent, precious, treasured memories we create whilst on holiday last a lifetime and this is why I am so passionate about finding my clients that perfect break, time and time again.”

Her own dreams are to visit Walt Disney World ‘the lifelong dream I never got to experience in my childhood’ and Transylvania in Romania with husband Andy. “It looks so unspoilt and undiscovered. The old churches, walls, cobbled streets and boutique hotels look like just the kind of place we love. It is on my bucket list for sure.”

The book is due to be published at the end of November.