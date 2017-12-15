Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The main access to a Chester green belt village has been closed due to flooding.

Earlier today Guilden Sutton Lane, Guilden Sutton was said to have been blocked by a 1m high wall of water where the road dips under the A55.

This afternoon a tractor and tanker had reduced the flood which follows heavy rain overnight.

The busy road, a school and bus route, has been closed either side of the flood.

Nearby Belle Vue Lane, which is narrower, is said to be suffering verge damage due to the increased traffic.

The borough council has been asked when the road is expected to re-open.

Alternative routes are available via Wicker Lane from the A51 and Station Lane from the A56.

The road has also flooded in the recent past.