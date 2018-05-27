Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village charity gala and rose queen pageant celebrated its 40th anniversary in style.

Glorious sunshine poured down on Kelsall for the event, which is said to have been ‘a tremendous success financially’ with a large number of people enjoying the annual festivities.

Angela Harrop, chairman of the Kelsall branch of North West Cancer Research, was on hand to present a cheque for £9,000 to Prof Ross Sibson, professor of molecular and clinical medicine at Liverpool University and North West Cancer Research.

(Image: John Coppack)

The money, raised by the branch, followed fundraising during 2017 and the first half of 2018. It brought the money raised for Cancer Research by the village over the last four decades to more than £500,000.

The first gala, held in May 1988, was opened by the ‘late great’ Sir Ken Dodd and organisers say ‘it’s lovely to think that 40 years on it’s still going strong’.

Prof Sibson also crowned the May queen, Lillian Francis and the rosebud, Faye Hughes.

The traditional boys and girls 6-a-side football competition saw both the boys’ and girls’ competitions won by Kelsall Primary School.