A Chester city centre venue is undergoing a £200,000 revamp along with a name change.

Missoula in Music Hall Passage, off St Werburgh Street, near the cathedral, will reopen as Music Hall Tap on Friday, February 16.

There will be something for everyone in the new look venue including craft beers, neon lights, shuffleboard and pool, live sports as well as live music.

Stonegate Pub Company says the interior will feel ‘every bit as suave as it does funky’ with reclaimed wood, urban décor and industrialised finishes across both floors.

Manager John Barlow, who is returning to his Chester roots to run the bar, said: “We’re bringing out the character of the building whilst putting in modern aspects like pool, a big sports offer, craft products and delivering it really well with open mic nights, quizzes and student society nights.

“Music Hall Tap is all about identity and atmosphere. We’ll be choosing our Friday live acts at our Monday open mic nights so there’s every reason for locals to perform, bringing in Chester’s first shuffleboard and offering table service during big sports games.”

Artists are currently being auditioned to claim the honour of being the first to play at the Music Hall Tap VIP launch event on Friday, February 23, where there will be tasters of stonebaked pizzas on offer alongside craft beer and fizz.

The upstairs bar has been kitted out with three boxes showing Sky and BT Sport, one big screen, ten TVs and on-trend pool tables.

Downstairs, a neon-lit back wall of three permanent and four rotating craft beers, will illuminate the bar alongside ciders including Strawberry Lime Rekorderlig.

A ‘ginventory’ of fourteen botanicals is part of a spirits offer which also includes premium tequilas and vodkas. A range of cocktails should help the post-work wind down with 2-4-1, Monday to Friday, 5-8pm and bottles of prosecco for £14 on ‘Fizz Fridays’.

Sourdough pizzas, tapas sharers and a range of desserts are on the menu with dishes to cater for veggies as well as burger lovers.

A spokesperson said: “The Japanese Wagyu beef burger ticks all the foodgasm boxes with oozing molten cheese sauce, wrapped for extra juice and succulence whilst the Sundae Pint of ice-cream, brownie, Churros, flake, marshmallows, caramel and raspberry coulis is just a sample of some amazing treats.”

The weekly routine will include Tuesdays bring your own vinyl nights; Wednesday student society nights and wing Wednesdays with 10 wings for £3; Thursdays is pub quiz night and 2-4-1 pizzas; Friday has live acoustics; Saturday a DJ and Sunday is a ‘relaxed affair’ with roast dinner and free shuffleboard.