University students have raised £1,300 for a mental health charity.

Members of the University of Chester’s Theatre Society brought in the donation to Mind through ticket sales for their production of Christopher Marlowe’s play Doctor Faustus.

The society put its own twist on the famous play with a female Lucifer and ‘Day of the Dead’ theme as inspiration for music, costumes and the set.

The Day of the Dead is a Mexican and Central American festival that celebrates the life of those who have passed away, the society explains.

Matthew Miller, who was part of the production team and played the role of Alexander the Great, said: “The performances were very successful, I am very proud of the entire cast and both the directors Jessica Allerton and Lucy Whitfield.

“Elliot Attewell, who played the lead character Faustus, had to learn a total of 860 lines! The audience enjoyed the intense plot and twists, alongside some comic relief too.”

Dr Graham Atkin, senior lecturer in the English department at the university, who supported the production, said: “The Theatre Society proved once again that they can bring to energetic life a fascinating play from the past.

“There were more laughs than I was expecting but they brought out the tragedy with fine performances and a spine-chilling finale that remains with me.”

He added: “I am so proud of all those involved. The significant amount of money raised through their efforts is testament to the thoughtful altruism of these students.”

Comments from the audience included ‘It was obvious how much work and effort had gone into the production’ and ‘fantastic stage presence, characterisation and voice projection’.

The society has also performed Shakespeare’s Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. A Midsummer Night’s Dream saw the society being awarded the Inaugural Society Event of the Year by Chester Students’ Union.

It has now raised nearly £4,000 for Mind since it began in 2015.