The council has clarified the meaning of a public notice which stated there could be a 'danger to the public' during next week's University of Chester Graduation ceremonies.

Many social media users were shocked when Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) issued information about city centre road closures next Friday (March 16), indicating that there was a 'likelihood of danger to the public.'

There was much speculation about what the public were in 'danger' of, with some even speculating it could mean a Royal visit.

But CWaC has clarified the notice definitely relates to the potential danger of 'a large number of people in St Werburgh Street, if traffic was present.'

St Werburgh Street will be closed to all traffic for its entire length from Northgate Street to Eastgate Street between the hours of 8am and 5pm due to the number of people expected to attend the ceremonies at Chester Cathedral.

This is how the rest of Chester city centre will be affected by the graduation ceremonies:



There will be no waiting and no loading/unloading on St Werburgh Street between 8am and 5pm.

There will be no waiting on Northgate Street (between St Werburgh Street and Eastgate Street) and Eastgate Street (between Northgate Street and St Werburgh Street) between 7am and 5pm.



No loading/unloading should take place on Northgate Street (between St Werburgh Street and Eastgate Street) and Eastgate Street (between Northgate Street and St Werburgh Street) between 10.30am until 5pm.







One way working will also be in place on Northgate Street operating in a north to south direction between its junctions with Princess Street and Eastgate Street; and on Eastgate Street operating in a west to east direction between its junctions with Northgate Street and St Werburgh Street between 8am until 5pm.



Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.

There will be no waiting on Eastgate Street (between Northgate Street and St Werburgh Street) between 7am and 5pm.



No loading/unloading should take place on Northgate Street (between St Werburgh Street and Eastgate Street) and Eastgate Street (between Northgate Street and St Werburgh Street) between 10.30am and 5pm.



Traffic will be one way on Northgate Street from the Town Hall to the Cross and then East on Eastgate Street towards the Eastgate Clock between 8am and 5pm.



There will be no pedestrian restrictions.