Chester has undergone a floral makeover with more than 120 flower towers, barrier baskets and lamp post displays being installed throughout the city centre thanks to CH1ChesterBID.

Choosing a purple colour scheme to further celebrate the city’s recent ‘Purple Flag’ status – an accreditation that recognises towns and cities with successful night time economies – the decorative displays have been installed to kick off the official launch of Chester’s entry into this year’s North West in Bloom competition.

Following the success of last year’s planters, floral displays have once again been placed in Chester city centre.

CH1ChesterBID and a team of volunteers from McDonald’s and Wilkos helped with the installation on Foregate Street.

(Image: Nick Spencer - NJS Photography)

The floral displays will be inspected by judges representing North West in Bloom later this summer, after CH1ChesterBID entered the city centre into this year’s regional competition.

North West in Bloom administers the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom competition and judges will visit Chester as part of the scheme, which is designed to encourage community groups to brighten up their town or city through floral displays.

Nick White, CH1ChesterBID’s city centre manager, said: “It’s wonderful to once again bring some floral decoration to our historic city and give people an additional incentive to visit us and take pride in our city centre.

“This year, in honour of our recent Purple Flag accreditation, we’ve chosen a purple colour scheme, which we believe works really well and brightens up our streets and rows.

(Image: Nick Spencer - NJS Photography)

“Chester always looks fantastic in the summer months and we think the addition of these displays makes it even more attractive for residents and visitors.

“This is the first time North West in Bloom will be judging our work and we want the high street to look amazing for when they come.

“It’s great that so many businesses, including McDonald’s and Wilkos, have given their time to help with the planting.

“As well as that. Independent businesses in the city centre such as Chez Jules and Atina Kitchen have become involved too, hanging purple floral displays outside their businesses to help us impress the judges.”

(Image: Nick Spencer - NJS Photography)

The planters have been filled with colourful fuchsias, petunias, begonias and bacopas and placed throughout Frodsham Street, Foregate Street and Grosvenor Street.

Plans are also being developed for a children’s nature trail through Chester city centre involving a range of businesses, which is expected to launch for residents and visitors later this summer.

Gardening sessions are also being planned for city centre businesses in the grounds of Chester Cathedral.

More details are expected in the coming weeks as part of the North West in Bloom award entry.

CH1ChesterBID has provided funding for the displays again this year, which will be in place throughout the summer as part of the BID’s objective to create a world class welcome in Chester city centre.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s team of landscape experts will maintain the flowers during the coming months, ensuring they’re in full blossom for the arrival of the North West in Bloom judges.