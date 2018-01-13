Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elegant Resorts in Chester is celebrating its 30th birthday.

Founded in 1988 by travel pioneer Geoff Moss, the company established itself in Chester with a small team that shortly afterwards included Barbara Catchpole.

The philosophy of Elegant Resorts was to fill a gap in the UK market, providing only tailor-made, luxury holidays to the finest hotels in the world, complemented by the highest standards of travel, particularly in First and Club.

Since then, this ground-breaking travel company has gone from strength-to-strength, winning many industry awards and being the first UK tour operator to be appointed a Virgin Galactic Accredited Space Agent.

Elegant Resorts also holds the record for sending the most UK clients to the Caribbean on the legendary Concorde aircraft.

Elegant Resorts offers clients – including entrepreneurs, captains of industry, sports stars and actors – an ever-expanding, eclectic portfolio of luxury holidays and bespoke experiences that span the globe, and boasts offices in Barbados, Dubai, Mauritius and Antigua.

2018 promises to be a hugely exciting year for Elegant Resorts, with a number of celebrations and events planned for clients, suppliers, travel agents and staff.

Throughout the year, it will also unveil a worldwide collection of inspirational new destinations, products and thrilling experiences to tempt travellers who enjoy the finer things in life.

In addition, Elegant Resorts will welcome a new managing director Lisa Fitzell, who joins the team based at the Chester headquarters in April and brings a wealth of travel industry and business expertise to the company.