Elegant Resorts in Chester is celebrating its 30th birthday.
Founded in 1988 by travel pioneer Geoff Moss, the company established itself in Chester with a small team that shortly afterwards included Barbara Catchpole.
The philosophy of Elegant Resorts was to fill a gap in the UK market, providing only tailor-made, luxury holidays to the finest hotels in the world, complemented by the highest standards of travel, particularly in First and Club.
Since then, this ground-breaking travel company has gone from strength-to-strength, winning many industry awards and being the first UK tour operator to be appointed a Virgin Galactic Accredited Space Agent.
Elegant Resorts also holds the record for sending the most UK clients to the Caribbean on the legendary Concorde aircraft.
Elegant Resorts offers clients – including entrepreneurs, captains of industry, sports stars and actors – an ever-expanding, eclectic portfolio of luxury holidays and bespoke experiences that span the globe, and boasts offices in Barbados, Dubai, Mauritius and Antigua.
2018 promises to be a hugely exciting year for Elegant Resorts, with a number of celebrations and events planned for clients, suppliers, travel agents and staff.
Throughout the year, it will also unveil a worldwide collection of inspirational new destinations, products and thrilling experiences to tempt travellers who enjoy the finer things in life.
In addition, Elegant Resorts will welcome a new managing director Lisa Fitzell, who joins the team based at the Chester headquarters in April and brings a wealth of travel industry and business expertise to the company.