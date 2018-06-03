Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brook Street traders in Chester have proclaimed a partial victory after the council responded to their campaign against the introduction of parking charges.

Independent traders feared shoppers would simply go elsewhere if the council had introduced a £1 per hour charge because it represents a high percentage increase on the cost of many services such as a haircut or a cup of coffee.

Now the council says it will drop the charge during the day-time but not during the evening between 6pm and 9pm which could hit takeaway businesses and even those who pop in for one drink after work at the Ye Olde Cottage Inn.

No reason has been given for the inconsistent approach.

Stewart Tattersall, of Dee Sports, said: “From our point of view it’s obviously good news – to have one hour free up until 6pm. The only thing is it will still hit fast food takeaways open between 6-9pm.”

Mr Tattersall, who doesn’t understand the logic of the council position, is unsure whether the campaign will continue. He says the situation will need to be monitored as he can’t work out why the council would shell out on pay and display equipment given the paltry amount it will raise unless there is a hidden agenda.

“There’s nothing to stop them slapping a charge on in 12 months’ time. I wouldn’t put it past them,” added the businessman, who is grateful to local media for highlighting their cause.

City Road charges have also been amended to accommodate those attending Sunday morning services at local places of worship. The proposals for Foregate Street will remain the same as those originally advertised.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “Following consultation about proposed new parking charges on Chester’s Brook Street, City Road and Foregate Street some amendments to the final proposals have been made.

“We are committed to supporting our residents, businesses and the visitor economy and have listened to all the comments made during the consultation period.

“The amendments to Brook Street have been made having given consideration to objections concerning the impact on businesses.

“The amended strategy will help to manage the demand for parking spaces in these areas and make it easier and more accessible for everyone to park and enjoy the city.

“The new proposals for Brook Street have been shaped by listening to the businesses and charges of £1 will now only be in place after 6pm. Proposals to extend the current one hour parking limits to include Sundays will remain, ensuring cars don’t park all day.”