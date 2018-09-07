Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music lovers and party-goers are urged to dress up and party while helping to raise funds for charity.

Anyone who enjoys a great night out together with delicious food, brilliant live music and lots of dancing is set to love the black-tie event The Mad Hatter’s Ball at Chester’s stunning Town Hall.

The black tie event on October 13 is open to everyone. It promises to be a great night out for anyone who likes to dress up and have fun while raising much-needed cash for two great causes.

Tickets can be bought individually or there are discounted rates for tables of 10.

The ball is the brainchild of Chester mum and Marketing Cheshire events manager Leonie Hallam, whose son Mathew suffered devastating injuries after being hit by a car in late 2014.

Mathew received life-changing injuries and is paralysed from the chest down.

Proceeds from the ball are divided between the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF), a charity that focuses on research into spinal injuries, and The Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (RJAH) in Gobowen, Oswestry, where Mathew was treated.

At Leonie’s most recent charity ball, in 2016, personal video messages were broadcast to the audience from actors Simon Pegg from Star Trek and the Mission: Impossible films and Joseph Fiennes of The Handmaid’s Tale and Shakespeare in Love.

And while Leonie is keeping her cards close to her chest for The Mad Hatter’s Ball, guests can expect the unexpected with lots of surprises in store.

Tickets are available either directly from info@aardvaker.com or via https://madhattersballchester2018.eventbrite.com.