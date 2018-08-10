Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas may be several months off but producers of a pantomime at to be staged at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester are already busy planning this year’s production.

With most of the main parts cast, the show’s producers are searching for an actor to play the lead role in their professional production of Aladdin which runs at the the city centre venue throughout December.

Written by Peter Swingler OBE and produced and directed by Steve Davies, the production will run for more than 40 performances from November 30 until January 5 with the rehearsal period at the Forum Studio Theatre starting on November 22.

Steve Davies said: “We are looking for a male actor, based within easy travelling distance of the theatre. He should have a playing age of 18-25.

“He must be a strong singer, able to move well and ideally have pantomime experience. Our Aladdin should be good looking with dark hair. A muscular build is preferred but not essential.”

Anyone interested in auditioning for the role should contact Steve Davies by email at steved@tiptopproductions.co.uk

Aladdin will be the 10th pantomime produced by Tip Top Productions at the Forum Studio Theatre with the shows having become firmly established as a popular family friendly favourite during the festive season in Chester and tickets for this year’s production are already on sale.

Full details of Aladdin and all upcoming shows, events and audition opportunities can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.