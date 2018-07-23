Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester based theatre company is to hold open auditions for a new comedy drama which will highlight the growing social phenomenon known as ‘Silver Splitters’, Britain’s hottest new demographic trend - retired divorcees.

Written and directed by successful local playwright Gail Young, Head Over Heels takes a wry look at what happens when a married couple decide to go their separate ways after 30 plus years of so-called wedded bliss and get a divorce.

The play will staged by Tip Top Productions at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester from October 17-20.

Gail is keen to hear from anyone who may be interested in auditioning to join the cast and is holding open auditions at the theatre on Sunday, August 5 between 11am and 1pm.

Roles on offer are: Jill, the main female character, married to Andy; Andy, the main male character, married to Jill; Shelley, Jill’s sister; Barbara, Jill’s friend; Susan, also Jill’s friend; Tina, the ‘other woman’; Jill and Andy’s mid 20s son.

There are also other minor parts up for grabs which will be available on the day.

Gail, whose previous work includes several published plays including Cheshire Cats, Bothered and Bewildered and Bouncing Back, said: “Head Over Heels is very much a work in progress and it will offer talented and adventurous actors the opportunity to be part of a brand new full length stage play which looks at Britain’s hottest new demographic trend - retired divorcees as we explore how Jill and Andy will navigate their way through the minefield of emotions produced by 30 odd years of so -alled wedded bliss which ends in divorce.

“Not a pretty sight, but funny in oh so many ways.”

Anyone interested in auditioning should get in touch with Gail at younggail2@aol.com for further details.

Full details of all upcoming plays and events at The Forum Studio Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk .