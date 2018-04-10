Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people in Chester are being invited to sign up to the voyage of a lifetime.

The opportunity comes as part of the famous Tall Ships Regatta which takes place in Liverpool this May.

The Sail Trainee project will see 50 youngsters, aged from 16, joining the crew of a tall ship on a five day voyage from Liverpool to Dublin.

Olympian Chris Grube from Chester, who sailed for Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is encouraging local young people to get involved.

He said: “This is a chance to experience life at sea and make new friends. It’s an adventure that builds confidence, fosters personal development and teaches valuable life skills.”

The project is part of the Tall Ships Regatta which comes to Liverpool between May 25-28 before setting sail for Dublin and then on to Bordeaux in France.

Liverpool’s director of culture Claire McColgan said: “No experience is necessary and you will get the chance to experience hands on sailing and being at sea. It really is the voyage of a lifetime.”

For further information about the Sail Trainee project visit https://www.cultureliverpool.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Three-Festivals-Tall-Ships-Regatta-Sail-Trainees.pdf.