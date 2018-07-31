Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Big hearted teenagers in Chester are backing a charity which grants the wishes of youngsters with life threatening illnesses.

The group, from National Citizens Service, is hosting four events including a cake sale, a car wash and a sponsored hike up Moel Famau, the Clwydian range’s highest point at 554m, for charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

Calling themselves Dreams Made Into Reality their main event is a charity meal at the luxury Restaurant 1539 at Chester Racecourse on Thursday, August 2.

Arrival times are between 5.30pm and 7.30pm with two options available, £20 for two courses and £25 for two courses and half a bottle of wine both including a £5 donation.

(Image: UGC)

Entertainment including a tombola and other activities will also be on offer.

When You Wish Upon A Star, founded in 1990, has a simple mission to grant the wishes of children living with a life-threatening illness and to transform the lives of the children and their families.

Dreams Made Into Reality describes itself as a group of hard-working young people working to raise money and awareness for the ‘incredible’ charity.

To guarantee a place please pre-book by calling the restaurant on 01244 304611 mentioning ‘charity dinner’.

Details of the group and how to donate are at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DreammadeintoReality.

At the time of writing the group had raised almost half of their £500 fundraising target.