A teenager who grabbed women in the street to sexually assault them must spend 16 months in a young offenders' institution.

George Watts, 18, admitted three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault at Chester Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 22) following a series of incidents near to his home on Pensby Avenue, Chester.

The court heard that around 7pm on Wednesday, April 18, Watts grabbed an 18-year-old woman from behind on Neston Drive, Newton, Chester, and thrust his groin into her before running away.

The following month Watts grabbed a 26-year-old woman in a headlock from behind and kissed her several times on the cheek.

He let go of her and ran away after she bit his arm in the incident on Shepherds Lane, Newton, at around 6.30pm on Thursday, May 10.

Watts’ third victim, a 40-year-old woman, was shaken aggressively back and forth after he put his hands on her shoulders from behind as she walked along Bache Drive, Upton, Chester, at around 11.50am on Wednesday, July 11.

He then wrapped his arms around her and thrust his groin into her before running away.

And at around 8.30pm on Saturday, July 21, Watts ran towards a 25-year-old woman on Neston Drive, Newton, with both his hands up before trying to grab her by the neck and running away as she began to scream and shout.

Prior to the incident, Watts was captured on CCTV walking behind the 25-year-old, and clothes matching the descriptions given by the victims, who were all from Chester, were found at his home.

Watts was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

'Terrifying ordeals'

Sergeant Andrew Davies, of the Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Watts subjected his victims to terrifying ordeals. They were all walking alone in Chester when he targeted them to fulfil his own sexual gratification.

“Being grabbed from behind by a stranger and sexually assaulted is the stuff of nightmares and I cannot praise the victims enough for their bravery in reporting their ordeals to the police.

“Thanks to their bravery and the hard work of officers Watts is now behind bars facing the consequences of his actions.

“I hope that the custodial sentence that has been handed down to Watts deters others from committing similar offences.”