A technology company in Chester’s countryside is backing people living with cancer.

EA Technology at Capenhurst raised over £3,000 to ‘pay for a day’ at Maggie’s Merseyside set in the grounds of the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre,

The company donated sufficient funds to provide support to up to 1,000 visits to Maggie’s. It spent the day taking part in activities available to centre visitors to see the difference their donation will make.

Maggie’s explains that as the number of people living with cancer increases it is essential they are able to find the practical and emotional support they need to cope with the changes that life after cancer brings.

A sum of £300 pays for a cancer support specialist to provide immediate advice and help for the 100 visits welcomed at the centre each day.

As the charity relies almost entirely on voluntary donations it says it is the ‘fantastic support’ from businesses such as EA Technology which allows it to continue provide this vital support.

Kathy Wright, centre head at Maggie’s Merseyside, said: “We are so grateful that EA Technology has raised an amazing £3,000 for our centre. Maggie’s relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of support for people living with cancer and to be able to offer that support to everyone who needs it.”

The company raised funds by taking part in the Chester Half Marathon and a number of other events at their offices.

Julie Wynne from E A Technology said: “It was fantastic to see the centre in action and to take part in the activities. It is a friendly and welcoming place that offers a wide programme of activities and support to those affected by cancer.”

Maggie’s Merseyside describes itself as ‘a warm and welcoming place’ with qualified professionals on hand to offer support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

It offers a way of living well with cancer including making sure that people with cancer in the region, as well as their family and friends, are really listened to, offered support and practical advice.

This is provided by qualified professionals within a space that enables them to meet other people who understand what it means to be living with cancer too.

Maggies says no appointment is needed to visit, just call in between Monday and Friday 9am – 5pm to access cancer support.