A sporty teacher from Chester is taking on the streets of London in memory of a close friend who sadly lost his battle with a brain tumour.

Jodie Fisher, 31, from The Arches Primary School, Blacon, is tackling the ‘daunting prospect’ of the London Marathon for George Garner who passed away aged just 16 over 16 years ago.

Jodie said: “This year, after many years of applying, I am running the London Marathon in his memory for CLIC Sargent who offer an invaluable service supporting children and families during the most difficult times a family can have.

“I am a keen sports person who enjoys any challenge. I have always set my sights on running the London Marathon so the opportunity to raise money and awareness for CLIC Sargent makes it all the more rewarding.

“Being spurred on by the love and support from George’s family have made it even more special.”

Jodie says she is ‘really excited’ about taking on the challenge on Sunday, April 22 which will be her first marathon.

The Arches has already held a fundraising day in aid of CLIC Sargent the charity which Jodie will be running for and in memory of ‘very close friend’ George.

“The support we had from the pupils, parents and staff was fantastic and we raised just over £900,” said a delighted Jodie.

Some of the activities held throughout the ‘incredible’ day included non-uniform, face painting, a cake sale, guess the weight of the cake and how many sweets in the jar.

There was also a chance to guess Jodie’s finishing time while the highlight was ‘tape the teacher’ where the children paid for a strip of tape to tape her to the wall.

“It was an incredible day and remembering all the children’s faces will help me get through some very tough miles,” said Jodie.

Along with the fundraising day at The Arches Jodie has also hosted a fundraising evening with friends and family where local businesses kindly donated prizes for a raffle and auction.

Both fundraising events and generous donations through her just giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jodefisher) have raised a fantastic amount of over £2,500.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to everybody who has generously donated and supported. Although the nerves are kicking in running in memory of George and for such a worthwhile cause extremely close to my heart makes me even more determined,” she added.

Supporter Nicola Johnson posted: “Good luck Jodes! Such a great charity and so proud of you all the training you’ve put in.”