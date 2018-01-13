Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester teacher is heading for the Houses of Parliament to take part in a prestigious training seminar.

Katie Hetherington, a teacher from Mill View Primary School in Upton , has been selected to attend Teachers’ Institute at the Houses of Parliament.

Since its launch in 2006, Teachers’ Institute has trained more than 700 teachers from all parts of the UK, giving them a detailed understanding of how the House of Commons and Lords work.

Those taking part in Teachers’ Institute become UK Parliament Teacher Ambassadors following the training and go on to teach their students and fellow education professionals about democracy and the Houses of Parliament.

Katie applied to Parliament’s open call and was selected from more than 170 applicants to attend the three-day training event in Parliament.

Fully funded by Parliament’s Education Service, Katie will question the House of Commons Speaker and the Lord Speaker, and hear from parliamentarians of all parties about their work in the Commons and Lords.

Rt Hon Lord Fowler, The Lord Speaker, said: “Teachers’ Institute is exceptionally well-regarded by the participants each year, and I welcome the opportunity to explain the work of the House of Lords to such an appreciative audience.”

Rt Hon John Bercow MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “I am proud that this excellent initiative continues to provide such an invaluable service.

“Better engagement and dialogue with young people is of fundamental importance to our democracy, and I am sure that the UK Parliament Teacher Ambassadors attending Teachers’ Institute will find the experience both useful and enlightening”

Chester MP Chris Matheson said: “I am delighted that Mrs Hetherington, a teacher from my constituency, has been selected as a UK Parliament Teacher Ambassador.

“Teachers have so many opportunities to engage young people with Parliament and democracy, and I am sure that the students in Mill View Primary will benefit from her experience at Teachers’ Institute.”