Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a case of up, up and away when a Chester community set about raising funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Residents in Oaklea Avenue and Elmwood Avenue in Hoole organised a sunflower competition in aid of the hospice.

More than 20 entries poured in to grow the tallest sunflower with organisers saying ‘children and adults truly embraced the challenge’.

“From tiny seedlings at Easter to giant plants by August the early spring rain followed by the long spells of sunshine really helped to grow the huge flowers which was a delight to see when they reached above the garden fences!”

The winner of the tallest sunflower measuring a ‘staggering’ 9ft 8ins was eight-year-old Ronnie Hill of Oaklea Avenue who was delighted to win his own gardening set and creative mug set.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Occupiers on Oaklea Avenue ‘along with the great people of Elmwood Avenue’ are said to have gathered ‘a truly amazing neighbourhood community of circa 50 people spanning the two streets’.

Guys from both streets have monthly get togethers while a ‘common bond’ is to create a lost community spirit.

Garden parties are held with occupiers pulling up the fence panels between back gardens to create a ‘common garden’ where neighbours can gather together for a chat with a barbecue and children are introduced to become lifelong friends.

More recently the community has raised vital funds for the hospice through apple pressing events, Christmas carol singing and the new sunflower competition.

Resident Lisa Pritchard said: “I’m so proud of our community who collectively raised £170 for the hospice and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”