Policing, health and teaching students at the University of Chester shared their stories with HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.

Students about to embark in careers in the public services met HRH The Duchess of Cornwall when she received an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from the university.

Her Royal Highness, who also has the title Countess of Chester, attended the University’s graduation ceremony in Chester Cathedral and was presented with the award by the University’s Chancellor, Dr Gyles Brandreth, for her inspirational leadership in promoting and encouraging literacy initiatives and celebrating literature.

Following the ceremony, the Countess met a group of students to find out more about how they are aspiring to make a difference through their careers by becoming the nurses, midwives, teachers and police officers of the future.

She was introduced to the group by President of Chester Students’ Union, Cherelle Mitchell.

She chatted with Daniel McKenzie, 21; Amy Glendening, 22, from Penyffordd in Flintshire and Hannah Cooper, 21, from Chester, who are all Special Constables with Cheshire Constabulary and Tom Harrison, 20, from Chester, who is a Special Constable with North Wales Police.

They are all in their final year of a BSc in Community Policing and Criminal Investigation at the University’s Warrington Campus.

Robyn Comerford, 28, from Liverpool, who is studying for a BSc in Midwifery, was thrilled to hear about what the Countess enjoys watching on television.

Robyn said: “She told me one of her favourite programmes is Call the Midwife! She was genuinely interested in what we had to say.”

Also, from the Faculty of Health and Social Care, she met Rebecca Devitt, 29, from Buckley, Flintshire who is studying for a BN in Adult Nursing; MA in Social Work student Lisa Cheatham, who studies at the Warrington Campus and David Williamson, 43, from Prenton, Wirral, who is studying to become a Nursing Associate.

David said: “She seemed very interested in meeting us. She spoke to us all individually and asked us what courses we were doing and how far in to our studies we are. It was a pleasure to meet her and I was honoured to represent our course.”

Lisa added: “I had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon, such a privilege to have been asked to attend. She was a lovely person and made us feel so at ease.”

She also met teaching students Hannah Whalley and William Letissier, who are following in the footsteps of thousands of other education professionals who trained at the university, which was founded in 1839 by the Church of England and made national history as the first place in the country to be purpose built for the training of teachers.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tim Wheeler, said: “We were really pleased to see the Countess talk to our students about their courses and their future plans.

“They really embody the University’s Mission Statement, in which we seek to provide all our students and staff with the education, skills, support and motivation to enable them to develop as confident world citizens and successfully to serve and improve the global communities within which they live and work.”