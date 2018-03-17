Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from two Chester schools have been planting trees thanks to a Government initiative.

The ‘Trees for Learning’ project is delivered through The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) who aim to plant one million trees with schools and community groups by 2020.

Year 7 and 8 students from Upton-by-Chester High School and employees from the local Community Forest Trust, Mersey Forest succeeded in planting a total of 1394 sapling trees and hedging on the high school site.

Cllr Matt Bryan provided the funding for the project from his local communities fund and was there to inspect the students’ efforts.

He said: “The tree planting is part of my plan to help regenerate the school grounds especially the area around the special needs section of the school. It will be great to create a comfortable environment for the studemts.”

Planting was heavy work in the muddy conditions but the students were given a helping hand in the afternoon by Year 1 pupils from Westlea Primary School.

The Mersey Forest organisation are creating a growing network of woodlands across Merseyside and North Cheshire to benefit people, wildlife, and the economy.

Councillor Bryan is also involved in another tree-planting event at the Countess of Chester Country Park on Saturday, March 24.

Volunteers are invited to drop in between 11am and 3pm to plant up to 800 trees, including oak, alder, silver birch, hornbeam, hazel, maple, crab apple and wild cherry. Anyone taking part in the event is advised to wear appropriate warm clothing and bring gloves and boots or wellies. There is no need to book.