Students at the University of Chester have raised more than £1,000 in just two months for mental health charity Chapter – which equates to funding one vulnerable person’s access to Chapter’s services for a whole year.

On the face of it, Martial Arts and baking don’t have much in common, but students have been using both skills recently to help Chapter with their fundraising efforts.

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Club continued their partnership with mental health charity Chapter to hold a fundraising ‘grappling’ competition, days before the International Students Society held a cake sale.

‘Grappling’ refers to the type of ‘hold’ or ‘clinch’ used in MMA.

The MMA Club had already raised funds for Chapter by going on a Santa Walk and rowing the length of England, before holding the grappling competition on February 12.

Around 40 participants were divided into 10 categories based on weight and experience.

Competitors came from the MMA Club, IPC Wrexham, Foundation Martial Arts, West Kirby Taiho Jutsu and Merseyside Judo Association.

The event was a runaway success, smashing the £200 fundraising target by more than double.

Stuart Burton from West Kirby Taiho Jutsu said: “We were amazed at how smoothly the event ran, as well as the different levels of experience at the competition.”

Andrew Brown, who organised the event for the MMA Club, said: “The event was tough and stressful but fun in hindsight!

“I was humbled by the amount of support shown by local Martial Arts clubs for a fantastic cause.”

Days later, the physical battles were over and it was time for some love when the International Students Society held a Valentine’s Day Cake Sale which raised over £100.

President of the society Aleksandra Mokric said: “We sold out of cupcakes and cakes after the bake sale, and it was a bit windy, but it was great.

“I am happy we could help!”

Chapter’s Fundraiser Matt Zeqiri said: “We are thrilled and so grateful to the students at the university who keep on coming up with fundraising ideas and helping us fund our service.

“Chapter’s activities build confidence and improve mental health for people who live with severe and enduring mental illness, but we couldn’t do it without funding.

“Since December, Chester’s students have raised almost £1,200.

“That is enough to pay for one vulnerable person to access Chapter’s life-changing services for an entire year.

“The MMA Club and the International Students should be incredibly proud, because they have made a genuine and massive difference.”