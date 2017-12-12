Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five sixth formers from The Queen’s School in Chester headed to Berlin to take part in an international debating conference.

Queen’s was one of only two UK schools invited to the prestigious Berlin Model United Nations (BerMUN) conference.

BerMUN, held at the John F Kennedy School in Berlin, Germany, is a large conference which attracts participants of the highest calibre from around the world, from Saudi Arabia to North America, Israel to Sweden, and Belarus to Turkey, France and the Netherlands.

Competition for places is intense.

(Image: UGC)

The theme of this year’s BerMUN conference was ‘Women’s Empowerment: A Key to Good Governance and Socio-Economic Prosperity’ – a theme that resonated strongly with everyone at Queen’s.

Tasked with representing Jamaica, Head Girl Sinchana Lakshmish in Year 13 sat on the Disarmament Committee, Felicity Hudson in Year 13 on the Political Committee, Ella Barton in Year 13 on Environment, Alexandra McDonald in Year 12 on Human Rights, and Ffion Bell in Year 13 was a member of the Special Conference.

Religious studies teacher Dr Scherer accompanied the girls on the trip.

He said: “MUN has been a well-established part of The Queen’s School’s extra-curricular programme for many years.

“It is a challenging activity that requires and fosters self-motivation, independence, intellectual curiosity, tenacity and team-working as well as debating and public speaking skills.

“After many years of successful participation in regional and national conferences, this year our sixth formers were excited to be able to take their skills to the next level by taking part in an international conference.”

(Image: UGC)

Head girl Sinchana Lakshmish said: “Taking part in BerMUN 2017 has been a demanding and strenuous, but immensely rewarding experience, enriched further by visits to some of Berlin’s key sights such as Checkpoint Charlie, the Holocaust Memorial, Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag.

“While our immediate focus is now on preparing for the regional conferences scheduled for this academic year, BerMUN has given us all a new vision of what it means to be involved in MUN.”