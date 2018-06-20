Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester musical theatre student is on a high after performing at a prestigious competition at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End.

Emily Beresford, a third year musical theatre degree student at The Hammond performed in the finals of the Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of The Year Competition at the Savoy.

This annual competition sees 12 of the UK’s finest students of musical theatre and drama compete for the prestigious Sondheim Prize.

Students nominated by premier drama and musical theatre colleges from all over the country compete in the heats.

Emily won through to the finals, gaining the opportunity to perform alongside students from RADA, Bristol Old Vic, The Royal Academy of Music, Mountview and Artsed.

The 12 finalists performed one Sondheim song, plus a piece of new musical theatre writing, in a star-studded gala performance at the Savoy Theatre.

Emily sang the classic comedy number Don’t Laugh from the musical Hot Spot and Better Kind of Me, a new song by Rachel Bellman and Josh Bird.

After the performance Emily said: “Being a 2018 Sondheim finalist is something I will never forget. I loved every single minute spent with the Sondheim Society and the other 11 finalists.

“Standing on the Savoy stage and having the opportunity to perform in such a beautiful theatre was an amazing experience that will stay with me forever.

“I can’t thank the Hammond and especially the BA staff enough for choosing me to represent them and helping me prepare.”

This year’s winner was Alex Cardall from Arts Educational School who sang the classic Buddy’s Blues from Follies.

Past winners of the competition include Hollywood star Taron Egerton and Tony Award winner Cynthia Enrivo.

The finals were hosted by Tracie Bennett, with Mark Etherington as musical director.

The judging panel included: Julia McKenzie, Rebecca Trehearn (Olivier Award Winner for Showboat), Rebecca Caine (the original Cosette in Les Miserables), Edward Seckerson and Stephen Ridley (musical director, The King & I, London Palladium).