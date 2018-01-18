Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Adverse weather overnight is causing problems for commuters in Ellesmere Port and Chester this morning (Thursday, January 18).

The busy A5032 Chester Road in Ellesmere Port is blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree near Strawberry Roundabout.

Traffic is building in the area, and bus services have been impacted.

Cheshire police tweeted that its control room had received 'numerous' reports of fallen trees across the county.

There is also disruption for rail passengers using the Chester to Wrexham line due to faulty barriers at a level crossing.

