Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse’s Young Leaders and members of Young Storyhouse have received the nationally recognised Arts Award.

Young people who are part of Chester Storyhouse’s Young Leaders programme – helping young people in the area gain work experience in the creative industries - were presented with the prestigious qualification at a ceremony hosted by actors from the theatre’s rep company.

Hayley Lindley, youth projects manager at Storyhouse, said: “We are so proud of the young leaders who committed themselves to gaining such a challenging qualification.

“They have used their creativity and imagination fearlessly and been integral to bringing some truly incredible projects to Storyhouse. They are absolutely at the heart of so much of our activity and we are thrilled so many of them were recognised.”

Arts Award is managed by Trinity College London in association with Arts Council England. Since its launch in 2005, the award has grown quickly and is now flourishing in arts centres, colleges and schools, community projects, libraries, galleries, local authorities, theatres, youth clubs and youth justice settings.

Projects organised by the Young Leaders at Storyhouse include Fun Palaces, A Journey Through Time and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory screen takeover.

To find out more about Storyhouse and the Young Leaders programme visit storyhouse.com.