Storyhouse in Chester is among the winners of the Royal Institute of British Architects 2018 national awards.

Designed by architects Bennetts Associates, Storyhouse is a redevelopment of a former Odeon cinema into an all-day library, cinema and theatre operation.

It opened to audiences last year and was officially opened by the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex this month.

The 49 winners include the Tate St Ives and a housing development in old gasholders.

Recognising the best buildings of the past 12 months, the RIBA National Awards 2018 includes major public and commercial projects in Britain’s major cities to private buildings in remote locations.

Storyhouse, a £37 million project and the largest public building ever in Chester, welcomed more than one million visits during its first 12 months, it has already won a series of awards including the Civic Trust Award, Building Award, was highly commended at the RICS awards and a Brick Award.

On Storyhouse the RIBA judges said: “A piece of radical robust conservation, the project is an interesting combination of public building typologies: theatre and library. The overlap of public spaces allows the building to offer a diverse range of connected spaces ranging from the intimate to the grand and theatrical.”

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings, and revealed on July 19, and the winner on October 10.

Andrew Bentley, CEO at Storyhouse, said: ‘We are thrilled to have won such a prestigious award. Storyhouse has had such a fantastic year. The support from our audiences and communities has been astonishing.’

Graham Lister, project director and independent arts and cultural advisor, said: “I am delighted for Bennetts Associates and the project team. Storyhouse is the result of many people coming together with a single aim to create something that is game changing and wonderful.”

Councillor Louise Gittins, cabinet member communities and wellbeing, said: “How do you top last week’s official opening of Storyhouse by Her Majesty? Clearly you can’t but hearing that Storyhouse has now won a RIBA North West 2018 award for being one of the highest quality new buildings in the country is a fantastic end to an unbelievable week.

“The judges have acknowledged the direct benefit to local communities by creating a building with multiple functions as our cultural centre does with library, theatre and cinema.”

Councillor Stuart Parker, shadow cabinet member, communities and wellbeing, said: “We already know Storyhouse is something special and as a string of national awards prove we are not the only ones. Many congratulations to the team behind this remarkable building now acknowledged as one of the best in the country.”