Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse in Chester has been presented with a special award for community engagement and impact at the Civic Trust Award.

From 234 applications, 60 national and international winners were presented with an award or commendation at the 59th Annual Civic Trust Awards.

Storyhouse scooped the special award for community engagement having demonstrated how successful community engagement can help deliver the highest standards of design whilst meeting the needs of local people.

Designed by Bennetts Associates, delivered by Kier and strategic project management by Buro Four, the 80,700 sq ft building comprises a library, two theatres, a restaurant, bars, an independent cinema and community spaces.

Andrew Bentley, CEO at Storyhouse, said: “We are delighted to have won this prestigious award. Community engagement is at the heart of everything we do at Storyhouse; over 100 community groups regularly use the building to meet to discuss and debate their ideas. This award is testament to all that we have achieved since opening in May, we’re delighted!’

(Image: Nick Spencer - NJS Photography)

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet member communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “We are thrilled that the project has won this award as the community was at the centre of every decision we made throughout the planning and development of Storyhouse.

“Now open, it is fantastic to see how much the whole borough has embraced the facilities, residents and visitors are enjoying everything it has to offer. Storyhouse is an important step forward in realising the wider Chester Northgate vision.”

Cllr Stuart Parker, Shadow Cabinet member, communities and wellbeing, said: “Storyhouse has brought a new lease of life into the city centre, this award highlights the very people who ensured the building is what it is today, our residents.”

Simon Erridge, director at Bennetts Associates, said: “There is a social dimension to the project which goes beyond the provision of a new public building for the city.

“Storyhouse addresses a number of key issues including the importance of social art spaces in cities, the benefits of repurposing much loved but maligned buildings and the potential for culture led regeneration of town centres.

“The people of Chester have a genuine sense of ownership for Storyhouse that reflects the level of engagement during the design and construction phases.”

Storyhouse has already won a host of awards including Best Refurbishment at the Building Awards, Best Public Building at the Brick Awards, Best Entertainment Venue at the FX Design Awards, Attraction of the Year at the Marketing Cheshire Awards and it was nominated for Best Building at The Stage Awards.

Established in 1959, the Civic Trust Awards recognise outstanding architecture, planning and design in the built environment.